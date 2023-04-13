04/13/2023 with Michael R. French

﻿A captivating 23 minutes with best-selling Santa Fe author Michael R. French. His latest work, Ghost with Two Hearts is set in exquisite Kyoto, Japan, and takes us down a path of intrigue, danger and surprisingly, love, as the protagonist Adrian tries to return a ceremonial katana, an ancient sword, stolen by his grandfather as a spoil of war more than 70 years earlier. Little does he realize that his innocent and generous mission will involve not just the living but the spirits of the dead, long ago and recent, old and young, as he encounters the honor and the shame that in the Shinto religion seems to have no end, not even during the afterlife. Or does it ? Ghost with Two Hearts. michaelrfrench.com