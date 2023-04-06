04/06/2023 with Wade Bergner

A return visit to The Last Word by children’s author Wade Bergner with his new book in the Emotional Agility Matters series, The Mirror Box. Designed for children between ages 5 to about 9, Wade explores the sensitive terrain talking with youngsters about the death of a loved one, a close relative or perhaps a beloved family pet, crafting a story about a boy called Christopher learning about his Grandpapa’s passing. For listeners who may be writers themselves planning on self publishing, we also discuss the sometimes scary issue of publicity, something that Wade has taken on by the horns, so to speak, despite being a formerly shy and naturally sensitive person. A jewel of advice is that you’re not “self promoting,” you’re representing the book.

The Mirror Box bergnerbooks.com