03/16/2023 with Mark Bryant

﻿An exciting glimpse into The 2023 Santa Fe International Literary Festival with Co-founder and Curator Mark Bryant who for decades has been at the epicenter of the world of publishing and journalism. The Festival will take place May 19th to 21st at Santa Fe Convention Center and is a veritable feast for book lovers of every genre ever imagined. Literary luminaries, local and from around the globe, will offer big-stage presentations, intimate talks, book signings and special events. One of this century’s finest writers, Colum McCann, opens The Festival on the Friday evening. His brilliance is matched throughout the weekend with talks by Jennifer Egan, John Irving, Diana Gabaldon, Ed Yong, Michael McGarrity, Laila Lalami, and far too many other authors of equal merit to name in one sentence. Sunday afternoon’s schedule includes a tribute to Rudolfo Anaya by Denise Chavez and Luis Alberto Urrea. The lovely central courtyard with bring together lunchtime activities, poetry and introductions to many of Santa Fe’s young, emerging writers. Keep the website www.sfinternationallitfest.org starred on your laptop for full details, updates and ticket purchase, and expect your minds and hearts to be blown even wider open than they are now !