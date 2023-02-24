02/23/23 with Jacinta Hart Kehoe

A sensitive interview with Jacinta Hart Kehoe, author of Mountain Lion Rises, who is joined in the studio by her husband Philip Kehoe. We explore personal tragedy that is unimaginable and ultimately transformative after the death in a car crash of Jacinta’s beloved teenage son, Raymond, a devastating crash that also killed her first husband, Jon, and somehow spared her daughter Elizabeth. Severely injured herself, Jacinta began to write and journal as memories surfaced and Mountain Lion Rises is a testament to her perseverance and also to her gift as an artist. The beautiful book cover is her work. Jacinta’s slow recovery in mind, body and spirit is matched by the joy Philip brought her and we also touch his own healing journey and the power of the natural world and animals that nourish their lives. Mountain Lion Rises: A Memoir of Healing. Published by Pen Women Press. Jacinta will be reading at Eldorado’s Vista Grande Library at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 1st.