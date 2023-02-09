02/09/2023 with Lauren Fleshman

A privilege to interview one of this country’s most decorated distance runners of all time. Lauren Fleshman joins me to discuss her groundbreaking book, Good For A Girl: A Woman Running in A Man’s World. Even if you’re not an athlete yourself you probably know someone who is or who is a parent, teacher or coach of young girls and women. Lauren’s important and insightful book is for all us to learn from, opening up the inequality and injustices in the world of sports designed by and for men. Yet this is not a male-bashing book, it is a call for action rather than knee-jerk reaction and Lauren guides the reader and today’s interview listener through her story in a way that is intimate, personal and wonderfully encouraging. Good For A Girl. www.laurenfleshman.com