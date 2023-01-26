01/26/2023 with Timothy McLaughlin

A return visit by wild earth poet, Timothy McLaughlin, who’s life and work has taken him into tracts of wilderness unknown to many of us. Listen as Timothy recites pieces from his observations and heightened perception deep in forests and inspires exploration of the close relationship between our human selves and the natural world. On Saturday, February 4th Timothy, his wife singer Madi Sato and cellist Nelson Denman offer a spoken word concert, Untracked: A Journey into Wildness at Unity Santa Fe. Doors open 5:30, details at unitysantafe.org Connect with Timothy at timothypmclaughlin.com

Also today, exciting news of an essay writing contest for New Mexico students in 6th through 12th grade. Contest details at leopoldwritingprogram.org