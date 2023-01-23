12/08/2022 with Patricia Hodapp

A delight to be joined today by Patricia Hodapp, retired Director of Libraries for the City of Santa Fe in the studio with her fun book, “The Complete Santa Fe Bucket List: 100 Things to Do in Santa Fe Before you Die.” We noted that the contents are for tourists, locals and Santa Fe natives alike. Even if you’ve lived here for years, listen and learn ! From skiing in our glorious mountains to the brilliant stars in our wide, majestic night sky, Pat takes us there. From favorite food haunts to discovering hidden gardens and where to find apricots in an abundant year, Pat knows. In our City of Holy Faith settled millennia before by native people wise to the secrets of the seasons and spirit of beauty, we touch the pulse of Santa Fe. The Complete Santa Fe Bucket List always available at Collected Works bookstore or from the author pathodapp@yahoo.com Plus, details of the contests mentioned during the show at www.newmexicopresswomen.org