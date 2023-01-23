10/27/2022 with Judith Fein

Do not miss this sparkling interview with renowned travel journalist and delightful storyteller Judith Fein, back in the KSFR studio with her fascinating book, How to Communicate with The Dead and How Cultures Do It Around The World. Why are we in the United States generally wary of discussing death and the “beyond” and expected to wear somber black for funerals? During her decades of travel Judith observed and actively participated in ceremonies and rituals celebrating the death of loved ones. She learned that the simple willingness to open our hearts and minds can offer us a glimpse through the gossamer thin veil that separates life from death. And that rather than being frightening or spooky the communications and conversations are filled with love and grace. Discover Judith Fein and all her books at www.globaladventure.us