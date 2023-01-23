© 2023
The Last Word

01/05/2023 with Mary Gilliland

Published January 5, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST

Ease gently into the new year with award-winning poet Mary Gilliland reading from her new collection, The Devil’s Fools. Mary begins by honoring her brother who’s work in New Mexico brought new awareness for educators and long-needed recognition of the needs of our children. Mary’s poems are deeply rooted in her reverence for all of nature’s creatures and our environment. Her perception of the human condition, yours and mine, is illuminating. Discover all of Mary‘s works and delightful insights into her life at www.marygilliland.com

