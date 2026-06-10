06/10/2026 Forum Plus - Under Threat: Women, Power, and Democracy
Why are fewer women seeking political leadership today? In this episode of The Forum Plus, journalist and author Linda Robinson examines the growing threats, harassment, and intimidation that are driving many women away from public service both in the United States and around the world.
As threats, harassment, and intimidation increasingly target women leaders, and often their families, many are deciding that the personal cost of public service is simply too high. Robinson explores how attacks on democracy and gender equality frequently go hand in hand, particularly under authoritarian movements. Drawing on her extensive interviews with women who have led their countries' defense against authoritarianism, she describes similarities among these inspiring leaders.
Host: Jim Falk
Guests: Linda Robinson, Senior Fellow for Women and Foreign Policy, and author of Women in Power: Fighting for Democracy in an Age of Authoritarianism