06/08/2026 After the Primary: New Mexico's Race for Governor
The primary campaign is over. The general election campaign has begun. With just over 150 days until Election Day, New Mexico’s two gubernatorial nominees, Deb Haaland and Gregg Hull, join Jim Falk and Patrick Davis in separate recorded interviews to discuss the road ahead. They reflect on lessons learned during the primary, explain how they hope to win the support of independents and voters beyond their party base, and make their case for why they should become New Mexico’s next governor.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Patrick Davis, KSFR News Reporter
Guests: Deb Haaland, Democrat Party Candidate for governor of New Mexico
Gregg Hull, Republican Party candidate for governor of New Mexico