06/03/2026 Forum Plus: How USAID Was Fed Into the Wood Chipper and Why It Matters
In this episode of The Forum Plus, Nicholas Enrich and Rebecca Black discuss the far-reaching consequences of the dismantling of USAID, arguing that the loss of the agency will have lasting effects on global public health, including within the United States, and significantly damage America’s international standing.
Enrich’s book, Into the Wood Chipper, has drawn praise for its detailed account of how DOGE systematically dismantled what had long been regarded as an effective and respected agency founded in 1961 to provide humanitarian and development assistance around the world. Drawing on both firsthand experience and broader analysis, Black and Enrich explain why many experts believe the loss of USAID funding and infrastructure has already contributed (and will continue to contribute) to preventable deaths and humanitarian suffering worldwide.
Host: Jim Falk
Guests: Nicholas Enrich, Author, Into the Wood Chipper: A Whistleblower’s Account of How the Trump Administration Shredded USAID
Rebecca Black, USAID Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret.)