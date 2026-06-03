06/01/2026 New Mexico's Wealth Paradox

Their report draws heavily on research from the Fraser Institute, a Canadian public policy organization that publishes the annual Economic Freedom of the World and Economic Freedom of North America indexes. An especially interesting part of the conversation centered on environmental regulation which while it can discourage investment, New Mexico is a state where residents are keenly aware of the environmental costs that often accompany resource extraction.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: Paul J. Gessing, President, Rio Grande Foundation

Matthew D. Mitchell, Mercatus Center, George Mason University

Show Notes:

Economic Freedom in the Land of Enchantment by Matthew D. Mitchell & Paul Gessing