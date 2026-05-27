05/25/2026 Honoring Service: From Ike and Winston to America’s Overseas Cemeteries
To commemorate Memorial Day, this program begins with a conversation with historian and author Jonathan Jordan, where we discuss the extraordinarily consequential relationship between two pivotal leaders of World War II and the Cold War: Dwight D. Eisenhower and Winston Churchill. The similarities between the 1956 Suez Crisis and today’s tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz are a reminder that history may not repeat itself, but it often rhymes.
This conversation is followed by one with Tina Young, who, after a distinguished career with the U.S. Navy and NATO, joined the American Battle Monuments Commission, where as director of cemetery operations, she was responsible for managing 26 overseas U.S. military cemeteries and 31 federal memorials and monuments. In addition to discussing the history and mission of the ABMC, Tina shares moving stories about meeting family members visiting the burial sites of their loved ones.
On this Memorial Day, the program serves as a powerful reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and service of the men and women of the U.S. military on behalf of our nation.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Peter Smith
Guests: Jonathan Jordan, author, Ike and Winston: World War, Cold War, and an Extraordinary Friendship.
Tina Young, Director of Cemetery Operation, American Battle Monuments Commission (2010-2021)