05/25/2026 Honoring Service: From Ike and Winston to America’s Overseas Cemeteries

On this Memorial Day, the program serves as a powerful reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and service of the men and women of the U.S. military on behalf of our nation.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: Jonathan Jordan, author, Ike and Winston: World War, Cold War, and an Extraordinary Friendship.

Tina Young, Director of Cemetery Operation, American Battle Monuments Commission (2010-2021)