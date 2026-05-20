05/20/2026 Forum Plus: What Do Billions Of Google Searches Reveal Abou Who We Are?
In this episode of The Forum Plus, I speak with Simon Rogers, data editor at Google and author of What We Ask Google. Drawing on search data from around the world, Rogers shows how our questions about grief, cooking, relationships, and countless everyday concerns reveal that people everywhere share remarkably similar hopes, fears, and curiosities.
Simon also explains how anyone can use Google Trends to see what is capturing public attention in real time and discusses how artificial intelligence is changing the way we search, making our queries longer, more conversational, and increasingly interactive.
Host: Jim Falk
Guests: Simon Rogers, Google’s data editor; author, What We Ask Google: A Surprisingly Hopeful History of Humankind