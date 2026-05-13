© 2026
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fund Drive is May 11th thru May 17th — but if you’d like to get a head-start in helping us — you can click here! Any amount, no matter how small, will help. Thank you.
The Forum with Jim Falk

05/11/2026 Immigration, Healthcare, and the New Rules for New Mexico

Published May 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM MDT
internet forum concept with key on computer keyboard
gunnar3000 - stock.adobe.com
/
17350813
internet forum concept with key on computer keyboard

Several significant laws passed during New Mexico’s recent legislative session are scheduled to take effect on May 20. On this episode of The Forum, we examine two of the most consequential: the Immigrant Safety Act and a series of measures aimed at improving access to healthcare in a state that continues to face severe shortages of physicians and other healthcare professionals.

The program proved especially timely. Just last week, the U.S. Department of Justice filed suit against the State of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque, arguing that the Immigrant Safety Act “unlawfully interferes with federal immigration enforcement.”

Guests discuss what these new laws are intended to accomplish, the legal and political challenges they now face, and what they could mean for New Mexicans across the state.

Representative Romero also updates listeners on the ongoing work of the Epstein Truth Commission and the investigation into allegations connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch.

Host:               Jim Falk

Co-host:          Patrick Jackson, KSFR News Reporter

Guests:            Andrea Romero, New Mexico State Representative (House District 46)

Marcela Diaz, Founding executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido and producer/host of KSFR’s Nuestra America

Robert Underwood, Chief Medical Officer, San Juan Regional Medical Center & President, New Mexico Medical Society

The Forum with Jim Falk