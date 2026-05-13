05/11/2026 Immigration, Healthcare, and the New Rules for New Mexico

Representative Romero also updates listeners on the ongoing work of the Epstein Truth Commission and the investigation into allegations connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Patrick Jackson, KSFR News Reporter

Guests: Andrea Romero, New Mexico State Representative (House District 46)

Marcela Diaz, Founding executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido and producer/host of KSFR’s Nuestra America

Robert Underwood, Chief Medical Officer, San Juan Regional Medical Center & President, New Mexico Medical Society