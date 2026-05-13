05/11/2026 Immigration, Healthcare, and the New Rules for New Mexico
Several significant laws passed during New Mexico’s recent legislative session are scheduled to take effect on May 20. On this episode of The Forum, we examine two of the most consequential: the Immigrant Safety Act and a series of measures aimed at improving access to healthcare in a state that continues to face severe shortages of physicians and other healthcare professionals.
The program proved especially timely. Just last week, the U.S. Department of Justice filed suit against the State of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque, arguing that the Immigrant Safety Act “unlawfully interferes with federal immigration enforcement.”
Guests discuss what these new laws are intended to accomplish, the legal and political challenges they now face, and what they could mean for New Mexicans across the state.
Representative Romero also updates listeners on the ongoing work of the Epstein Truth Commission and the investigation into allegations connected to Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Patrick Jackson, KSFR News Reporter
Guests: Andrea Romero, New Mexico State Representative (House District 46)
Marcela Diaz, Founding executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido and producer/host of KSFR’s Nuestra America
Robert Underwood, Chief Medical Officer, San Juan Regional Medical Center & President, New Mexico Medical Society