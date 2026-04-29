04/29/26 The Forum Plus: Gregg Hull Makes His Case for Governor

Hull outlines key elements of his platform, including eliminating property taxes for homeowners 60 and older, adopting a “zero-tolerance” approach to violent crimes and crimes against children, and expanding career-technical education in high schools to prepare students for jobs less likely to be displaced by artificial intelligence.

He also argues that his experience as a nonpartisan mayor would help him work more effectively with New Mexico’s Democratic-led legislature. At this point in the race, Hull is widely viewed as the Republican frontrunner.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guest: Gregg Hull, Republican Candidate for Governor of New Mexico