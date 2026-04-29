04/29/26 The Forum Plus: Gregg Hull Makes His Case for Governor
With the New Mexico state primary just weeks away, Gregg Hull, one of three Republican candidates seeking the GOP nomination for governor, joins The Forum Plus to discuss why he believes his years as mayor of Rio Rancho have prepared him to lead the state.
Hull outlines key elements of his platform, including eliminating property taxes for homeowners 60 and older, adopting a “zero-tolerance” approach to violent crimes and crimes against children, and expanding career-technical education in high schools to prepare students for jobs less likely to be displaced by artificial intelligence.
He also argues that his experience as a nonpartisan mayor would help him work more effectively with New Mexico’s Democratic-led legislature. At this point in the race, Hull is widely viewed as the Republican frontrunner.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Peter Smith
Guest: Gregg Hull, Republican Candidate for Governor of New Mexico