© 2026
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fund Drive is May 11th thru May 17th — but if you’d like to get a head-start in helping us — you can click here! Any amount, no matter how small, will help. Thank you.
The Forum with Jim Falk

04/20/2026 - How A War Of Choice Began--And Why Ending It May Be Even Harder

Published April 22, 2026 at 4:00 PM MDT
internet forum concept with key on computer keyboard
gunnar3000 - stock.adobe.com
/
17350813
internet forum concept with key on computer keyboard

Nearly two months into the U.S.–Israel war on Iran, three seasoned experts step back to ask how we got here, and what comes next. Calling it a “war of choice,” they draw on years of experience to unpack the pressures now facing negotiators as the Trump administration seeks a way to de-escalate and end the conflict. Their discussion of Iran’s nuclear program is particularly revealing, highlighting the technical complexity and significant risks involved in dealing with Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium.

Host: Jim Falk

Guests: Steven A. Cook, Eni Enrico Mattei Senior Fellow for Middle East and Africa Studies, Council on Foreign Relations

Deborah Jones, U.S. Ambassador (ret.)

Beth Sanner, Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence, CNN National Security Contributor

The Forum with Jim Falk