04/20/2026 - How A War Of Choice Began--And Why Ending It May Be Even Harder
Nearly two months into the U.S.–Israel war on Iran, three seasoned experts step back to ask how we got here, and what comes next. Calling it a “war of choice,” they draw on years of experience to unpack the pressures now facing negotiators as the Trump administration seeks a way to de-escalate and end the conflict. Their discussion of Iran’s nuclear program is particularly revealing, highlighting the technical complexity and significant risks involved in dealing with Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium.
Host: Jim Falk
Guests: Steven A. Cook, Eni Enrico Mattei Senior Fellow for Middle East and Africa Studies, Council on Foreign Relations
Deborah Jones, U.S. Ambassador (ret.)
Beth Sanner, Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence, CNN National Security Contributor