04/15/2026 Forum Plus: Secrets, Scandals, and Sauces: The Hidden History of French Cooking
The Forum Plus is KSFR’s occasional spotlight on fascinating people, great books, timely issues, and noteworthy events. On this episode, I’m joined by New York Times bestselling author Luke Barr for a lively conversation about food—and how French cuisine evolved from the rich traditions of haute cuisine to the lighter, more innovative world of nouvelle cuisine.
Our conversation brings the story to life, as Barr shares with me the rivalries and friendships that shaped a culinary revolution. He also talks about the secret past of Robert Courtine, the influential critic for Le Monde, and explores how legendary chefs like Paul Bocuse became global celebrities.
After listening, you just might find yourself heading to your nearest French restaurant.
Host: Jim Falk
Guests: Luke Barr, Author, The Secret History of French Cooking: The Outlaw Chefs Who Made Food Modern