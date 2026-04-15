04/13/2026 Two Conversations: Remembrance and the Governor’s Race
On this episode of The Forum, we continue KSFR’s commitment to giving listeners the opportunity to hear directly from candidates running for governor of New Mexico. Duke Rodriguez, founder and CEO of Ultra Health and former Human Services Secretary under Governor Gary Johnson, joins hosts Jim Falk and Peter Smith to discuss his campaign and vision. He calls for eliminating both the state income tax and the gross receipts tax to spur investment and economic growth, while supporting border security but opposing mass deportation policies.
In the second half of the program, Reverend Talitha Arnold speaks with Juan Dircie about the significance of Yom HaShoah, which begins at sundown April 13. Their conversation explores remembrance, rising antisemitism, and the importance of distinguishing criticism of Israeli policy from attitudes toward Jewish people. He also shares the compelling story of his family’s flight from Nazi Germany which took them to Argentina, his birthplace.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-Hosts: Peter Smith & Reverend Talitha Arnold
Guests: Duke Rodriguez, Republican candidate for New Mexico Governor
Juan Dircie, Director of Jewish Community Relations Coalition of New Mexico
Show Notes
Duke Rodriguez
Jewish Community Relations Coalition of New Mexico