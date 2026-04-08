04/06/2026 Running Dry? Why Santa Fe May Be Better Prepared Than You Think

Host: Jim Falk

Co-Host: Peter Smith

Guests:

Christine Chavez, Director, Conservation and Sustainability Division, City of Santa Fe

Jesse Roach, Interim Director, Public Utilities Department, City of Santa Fe

Carol Romero-Wirth, former Councilor and chair of the Water Conservation Committee (2018-2025)

Show Notes

City of Santa Fe, Water Division

Sustainable Santa Fe, City of Santa Fe Water Conservation Office

Water Demand and Conservation in Santa Fe

What’s Up with Water? (May 2025)