04/06/2026 Running Dry? Why Santa Fe May Be Better Prepared Than You Think
Meteorologists are describing this winter as one of the driest in New Mexico’s recorded history. On this episode of The Forum, we examine what that could mean for Santa Fe’s water supply, and ask does the city have enough water to support its growth.
While public perception may suggest an impending crisis, our guests make a compelling case that Santa Fe is taking proactive steps to ensure supply will meet anticipated demand. Thanks to years of conservation efforts and a strategy to diversify water sources, the city is in a far stronger position than many others confronting water scarcity.
Looking ahead, city staff will be working closely with the public and City Council to finalize Water 2100, a long-range plan designed to secure a sustainable water future in the face of climate change.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-Host: Peter Smith
Guests:
Christine Chavez, Director, Conservation and Sustainability Division, City of Santa Fe
Jesse Roach, Interim Director, Public Utilities Department, City of Santa Fe
Carol Romero-Wirth, former Councilor and chair of the Water Conservation Committee (2018-2025)
Show Notes
City of Santa Fe, Water Division
Sustainable Santa Fe, City of Santa Fe Water Conservation Office
Water Demand and Conservation in Santa Fe
What’s Up with Water? (May 2025)