03/30/2026 Santa Fe Mayor Michael Garcia’s First 100 Days

The mayor begins by announcing details for Santa Fe’s upcoming Fourth of July celebration, which will take place at Franklin Miles Park and feature both a fireworks display and a drone show.

The conversation then turns to city governance, where Mayor Garcia discusses efforts to streamline Santa Fe’s budget process, empower city staff with greater decision-making responsibility, and restructure the city’s organizational chart to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy.

He also provides important updates on two high-profile local issues: ongoing negotiations with Urban Alchemy regarding the Agape Shelter, and the future of the Obelisk (Soldier’s Monument), a controversial landmark in the Plaza that was toppled on Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2020.

Host: Peter Smith

Co-Host: Patrick Davis, KSFR News Reporter

Guest: Michael J. Garcia, Mayor of Santa Fe, NM (1/1/2026-)