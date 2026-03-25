© 2026
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fund Drive is May 11th thru May 17th — but if you’d like to get a head-start in helping us — you can click here! Any amount, no matter how small, will help. Thank you.
The Forum with Jim Falk

03/23/26 From New Mexico to the Middle East: Leadership and the Cost of War

Published March 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM MDT
internet forum concept with key on computer keyboard
gunnar3000 - stock.adobe.com
/
17350813
internet forum concept with key on computer keyboard

In this episode, The Forum moves from local to global, beginning with a conversation with Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Turner and turning to a broader look at the human and financial costs of America’s wars.

Turner, a longtime Albuquerque resident, discusses the challenges facing New Mexico and argues they must be addressed collectively, starting with education. In a wide-ranging exchange, he outlines his support for school choice and calls for greater investment in infrastructure, including a dedicated fund to improve the state’s roads.

As the war in Iran enters its fourth week, author and professor David Vine examines the mounting economic and human toll. While estimates vary, military costs alone are reported to exceed $1 billion per day. Vine also highlights the long-term consequences of displacement, noting that in Lebanon alone, more than one million people have been forced to seek shelter elsewhere.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-Host: Peter Smith

Guests: Doug Turner, Republican candidate for Governor of New Mexico

David Vine, Author of “The United States of War” and contributor to Brown University’s Costs of War Project

The Forum with Jim Falk