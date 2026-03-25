03/23/26 From New Mexico to the Middle East: Leadership and the Cost of War
In this episode, The Forum moves from local to global, beginning with a conversation with Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Turner and turning to a broader look at the human and financial costs of America’s wars.
Turner, a longtime Albuquerque resident, discusses the challenges facing New Mexico and argues they must be addressed collectively, starting with education. In a wide-ranging exchange, he outlines his support for school choice and calls for greater investment in infrastructure, including a dedicated fund to improve the state’s roads.
As the war in Iran enters its fourth week, author and professor David Vine examines the mounting economic and human toll. While estimates vary, military costs alone are reported to exceed $1 billion per day. Vine also highlights the long-term consequences of displacement, noting that in Lebanon alone, more than one million people have been forced to seek shelter elsewhere.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-Host: Peter Smith
Guests: Doug Turner, Republican candidate for Governor of New Mexico
David Vine, Author of “The United States of War” and contributor to Brown University’s Costs of War Project