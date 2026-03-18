03/16/2026 The Hidden Power of Sleep
What if the most powerful thing you could do for your brain and body each day isn’t diet or exercise but sleep? In this episode of The Forum, Dr. Matthew Walker, one of the world’s foremost experts on the neuroscience of sleep, explains why he calls sleep “the single most effective thing we can do to reset our brain and body health every day.” Listeners may be surprised to learn that while the dangers of driving while intoxicated are widely recognized, getting behind the wheel while sleep deprived can be even more dangerous. Walker also shares practical strategies to lessen the effects of jet lag and offers simple steps you can take to prepare both yourself and your bedroom for a more restful night.
If you sometimes struggle to fall asleep (or wake up feeling less than refreshed) this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.
Host: Jim Falk
Guests: Matthew Walker, Ph.D., Professor of Neuroscience and Biomedical Engineering
Director, Sleep Innovation Laboratories
Center for BrainHealth at the University of Texas at Dallas
Author, “Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams”
Show Notes:
Center for BrainHealth