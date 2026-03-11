03/09/2026 Strengthening the Brain at Any Age
For years, many scientists believed that after our mid-20s, the brain could only decline. Today, neuroscience tells a very different story.
In this episode of The Forum, two neuroscientists from the Center for BrainHealth at the University of Texas at Dallas explain how the brain can continue to grow and adapt throughout our lives.
The program begins with a discussion of neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to change and strengthen, and the research underway at the Center. Our guests describe programs designed to help people at different stages of life enhance brain performance, including specialized initiatives for military personnel experiencing PTSD.
Later, they share practical ways listeners can support brain health through everyday choices such as sleep, exercise, and diet. The program concludes with information about the resources available through the Center for BrainHealth’s website.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Peter Smith
Guests: Erin Venza, Ph.D., Head of Clinical Operations, Center for BrainHealth at the University of Texas at Dallas
Jennifer Zientz, Director of Programs, Center for BrainHealth at the University of Texas at Dallas
