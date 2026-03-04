03/02/2026 Immigration in New Mexico: Law, Fear, and Community
It should come as no surprise that images of raids carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across the country are contributing to rising anxiety here in Santa Fe and throughout New Mexico.
At the beginning of the program, immigration attorney Allegra Love, a regular contributor on immigration policy to Source New Mexico (“ICE”) reminds listeners that immigration enforcement, detention, and deportation are not new. They have long been part of life in New Mexico. Later in the program, two staff members from Communities in Schools share what they are witnessing on the front lines. Students suddenly stop attending class. Medical appointments are missed. Families withdraw from public life. In some cases, people simply disappear.
What is different today, Allegra Love explains, is the intensity of fear within communities most at risk and the profound impact that fear is having on daily life. She also describes the harsh conditions many detainees face in federal facilities, where some are held for months — even years — awaiting resolution of their cases.
And throughout their conversation in the second half, Deibel and Ortiz extend an invitation to those who want to help, encouraging listeners to reach out and learn more about volunteer opportunities to support affected families.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Reverend Talitha Arnold, Senior Minister, United Church of Santa Fe
Guests: Allegra Love, Immigration Lawyer, Advocate, Teacher
Natalie Deibel, Chief Financial & Operations Officer, Communities in Schools of New Mexico
Blanca Ortiz, Student Success Facilitator at Nava Elementary School, Communities in Schools of New Mexico