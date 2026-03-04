03/02/2026 Immigration in New Mexico: Law, Fear, and Community

What is different today, Allegra Love explains, is the intensity of fear within communities most at risk and the profound impact that fear is having on daily life. She also describes the harsh conditions many detainees face in federal facilities, where some are held for months — even years — awaiting resolution of their cases.

And throughout their conversation in the second half, Deibel and Ortiz extend an invitation to those who want to help, encouraging listeners to reach out and learn more about volunteer opportunities to support affected families.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Reverend Talitha Arnold, Senior Minister, United Church of Santa Fe

Guests: Allegra Love, Immigration Lawyer, Advocate, Teacher

Natalie Deibel, Chief Financial & Operations Officer, Communities in Schools of New Mexico

Blanca Ortiz, Student Success Facilitator at Nava Elementary School, Communities in Schools of New Mexico