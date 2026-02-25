© 2026
The Forum with Jim Falk

02/23/2026 Ramadan and Lent: Parallel Paths of Spiritual Renewal

Published February 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM MST
In a rare convergence of sacred seasons, Muslims began Ramadan on February 17, a month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal; just one day later Christians entered Lent, the forty-day period of preparation for Easter, also marked by fasting, abstinence, and reflection.

On this episode of The Forum, retired Lutheran minister Benjamin Larzelere joins co-host Reverend Talitha Arnold in a discussion exploring the history and meaning of Lent, and how the act of “giving something up” can deepen faith and sharpen spiritual awareness. In the second half of the program, Muslim Americans Ahmed Yanouri and Fouzia Ayachi share how Ramadan is observed in their homes, from the daily fast to the cherished tradition of Iftar, the breaking of the fast, and reflect on the rhythm and communal spirit of a holy month observed by nearly 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide.

Host:                Jim Falk
Co-host:           Benjamin (Ben) Larzelere
Reverend Talitha Arnold, Senior Minister, United Church of Santa Fe
Guests:            Ahmed Yanouri, Moroccan-American and Business/Community Leader
                        Fouzia Ayachi, Moroccan-American, Community Leader

