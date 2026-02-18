02/16/2026 Keeping the Dream Alive: History, Music, and the Work of Justice
On this episode of The Forum, Reverend Talitha Arnold speaks with two remarkable New Mexicans who, through history and music, are helping keep Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive today.
After a distinguished career as a physician, Bettye Kearse answered her mother’s call to tell their family’s story—one that reaches back to enslavement at Montpelier, the plantation of President James Madison. She reflects on the power of storytelling across generations and why an honest reckoning with history is essential to preserving both truth and dignity.
Later in the program, longtime radio host Cecilia Webb shares how she came to the airwaves to lead Train to Glory for 28 years. She and Talitha explore the vital role of music in the Civil Rights Movement and how those spirituals and gospel songs continue to inspire protest movements across the country today.
Throughout the hour, listeners will hear selections from beloved gospel favorites that echo the enduring call for justice and hope.
Host: Talitha Arnold
Guests: Cecilia Webb, Host, Train to Glory, KUNM
Bettye Kearse, Author, “The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family”