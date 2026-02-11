02/09/2026 The Road Ahead: U.S. Foreign Policy After Year One
On this episode of The Forum, two leading foreign policy experts examine the first year of President Trump’s second term and what it signals for the remaining three years of his administration.
Beth Sanner, former Deputy Director of National Intelligence and the President’s daily intelligence briefer, brings decades of experience at the highest levels of national security. She is currently a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Belfer Center and a CNN National Security Contributor. Ambassador Charles Shapiro, now a professor of international affairs at Georgia Tech, previously served as U.S. ambassador to Venezuela and devoted much of his diplomatic career to the Western Hemisphere, with particular expertise on Cuba.
The discussion explores how “Trump 2.0” differs from the administration’s first term and examines the 2025 National Security Strategy and how it is being viewed by our allies and adversaries. In the second half of the program, the conversation turns to key current issues, including Iran, Venezuela, Israel, and nuclear arms control.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Peter Smith
Guests: Beth Sanner
Ambassador Charles Shapiro
