02/09/2026 The Road Ahead: U.S. Foreign Policy After Year One

The discussion explores how “Trump 2.0” differs from the administration’s first term and examines the 2025 National Security Strategy and how it is being viewed by our allies and adversaries. In the second half of the program, the conversation turns to key current issues, including Iran, Venezuela, Israel, and nuclear arms control.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: Beth Sanner

Ambassador Charles Shapiro

Show Notes:

National Security Strategy of the U.S.