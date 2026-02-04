© 2026
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KSFR today!
internet forum concept with key on computer keyboard
The Forum

02/04/2026 The Forum Plus - Ken Miyagishima on His Decision to Leave the Democratic Primary

Published February 4, 2026 at 4:05 PM MST
internet forum concept with key on computer keyboard
gunnar3000 - stock.adobe.com
/
17350813
internet forum concept with key on computer keyboard

The day of his announcement to withdraw from the Democratic Party’s June 2 primary, Ken Miyagishima joined The Forum Plus to explain why he believes many New Mexicans are looking for an option outside the two-party system. This interview was recorded on Monday, February 2, 2026.

In the conversation, Miyagishima outlines where his positions on medical malpractice reform, energy, and education differ from those of the Democratic contenders, Deb Haaland and Sam Bregman.

KSFR is committed to offering listeners the opportunity to hear directly from candidates seeking public office. The link to previous Forum interviews with Sam Bregman and Deb Haaland is available in the show notes.

Host: Jim Falk

Guest: Ken G. Miyagishima, Independent Candidate for Governor of New Mexico

Show Notes:

The Race for New Mexico Governor: Deb Haaland and Sam Bregman on the Forum (published January 21, 2026)

The Forum