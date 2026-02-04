02/04/2026 The Forum Plus - Ken Miyagishima on His Decision to Leave the Democratic Primary
The day of his announcement to withdraw from the Democratic Party’s June 2 primary, Ken Miyagishima joined The Forum Plus to explain why he believes many New Mexicans are looking for an option outside the two-party system. This interview was recorded on Monday, February 2, 2026.
In the conversation, Miyagishima outlines where his positions on medical malpractice reform, energy, and education differ from those of the Democratic contenders, Deb Haaland and Sam Bregman.
KSFR is committed to offering listeners the opportunity to hear directly from candidates seeking public office. The link to previous Forum interviews with Sam Bregman and Deb Haaland is available in the show notes.
Host: Jim Falk
Guest: Ken G. Miyagishima, Independent Candidate for Governor of New Mexico
Show Notes:
The Race for New Mexico Governor: Deb Haaland and Sam Bregman on the Forum (published January 21, 2026)