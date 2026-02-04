02/02/2026 Do We Really Need a $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget

The conversation also explores the growing role of Silicon Valley–based defense startups, the influence and profitability of defense lobbying, and the surprisingly small impact the defense industry has on overall employment, despite frequent claims by politicians.

This program was recorded on January 8 for WorldNow with Jim Falk as a virtual book talk presented to members of World Affairs Councils across the country.

Host: Jim Falk

Guests: William Hartung, Senior Research Fellow, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Show Notes:

“The Trillion Dollar War Machine: How Runaway Military Spending Drives America into Foreign Wars and Bankrupts Us at Home “(November 11, 2025)