The Decision to Leave: Americans Choosing Life Abroad
For a growing number of Americans, the question is no longer ‘Should I leave?’ but ‘Why stay?’”
Americans are increasingly not just thinking about leaving the United States permanently—they’re doing it. As our guests explain, the reasons vary widely, from concerns about gun violence and the rising cost of living to access to affordable healthcare.
In a recent New York Times column, Jessica Grose cited a Gallup survey finding that 40 percent of American women ages 15 to 45 say they would like to move abroad.
On this episode, we’re joined by two women who have already made that choice. Gail Warrior, who moved to Panama five years ago, now advises and assists global clients as they navigate the decision to relocate and the logistics of doing so. Kirsten Weissert, who recently moved to Thailand with her two young children, discusses what drove her decision, how she broke the news to family and friends, and how she continues to run her physical training business while working across a 14-hour time difference.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Daniel James
Guests: Gail Warrior, CEO, Global Citizen Consulting
Kirsten Weissert, (Recently moved from Texas to Thailand)
Jessica Grose, Opinion Writer, New York Times (recorded interview, 1/16/2026)
Show Notes:
Global Citizen Consulting
American Violence is Pushing Families to Think About Leaving, Jessica Grose, Jan. 10, 2026