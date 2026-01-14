A New Chapter for Santa Fe's Midtown Campus

On this program, our guests discussed the role of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency in guiding and supporting the district’s development. They also raised concerns that, as redevelopment accelerates, nearby historic neighborhoods, particularly the Hopewell-Mann Community, could face displacement pressures driven by gentrification. The Chainbreaker Collective, a community organization with more than 800 members, is working with the city and civic partners to ensure local stakeholders have a voice in the process. Carly Venditti, who earlier this month presented to city and state leaders, outlined the city’s case for a $10 million funding request to support critical infrastructure.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: Carly Venditti, Deputy Director, Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency

Tomás Rivera, Executive Director, Chainbreaker Collective

