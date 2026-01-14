A New Chapter for Santa Fe's Midtown Campus
For many years, the Midtown Campus, a 64-acre, city-owned property in the heart of Santa Fe, has fallen short of the expectations of both residents and city leaders. In recent months, however, a renewed sense of optimism has emerged as a growing number of companies, developers, and investors recognize the site’s long-untapped potential. There is now tangible momentum behind efforts to create a vibrant, mixed-use district envisioned as a creative hub with new opportunities for residents, businesses, nonprofits, and cultural organizations.
On this program, our guests discussed the role of the Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency in guiding and supporting the district’s development. They also raised concerns that, as redevelopment accelerates, nearby historic neighborhoods, particularly the Hopewell-Mann Community, could face displacement pressures driven by gentrification. The Chainbreaker Collective, a community organization with more than 800 members, is working with the city and civic partners to ensure local stakeholders have a voice in the process. Carly Venditti, who earlier this month presented to city and state leaders, outlined the city’s case for a $10 million funding request to support critical infrastructure.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Peter Smith
Guests: Carly Venditti, Deputy Director, Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency
Tomás Rivera, Executive Director, Chainbreaker Collective
Show Notes:
Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency