Voices from Washington — What’s at Stake for New Mexico

Congresswoman Leger Fernández, who chairs the Democratic Women’s Caucus, spoke about efforts to build a strong national network of women advocating for equality. She highlighted the troubling trend of women leaving the workforce and the broader implications for economic stability. She also expressed her great concern and empathy to the women who were victimized by Jeffrey Epstein and commitment to have all of the documents made public.

When asked about the challenges facing the Democratic Party, both guests emphasized the need for a clearer, more compelling message to voters, one focused on the economy and effects of federal budget cuts on everyday Americans.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: Teresa Leger Fernández, Congresswoman, Dem, NM 3rd District

Ben Ray Luján, U.S. Senator, New Mexico

Senator Luján

Congresswoman Fernández

Democratic Women’s Caucus

Radiation Exposure Compensation Act