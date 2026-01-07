Voices from Washington — What’s at Stake for New Mexico
In our first program of 2026, The Forum featured conversations with Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernández and Senator Ben Ray Luján on their legislative priorities and the issues they see as most critical for New Mexico and the nation as the midterm elections approach.
The discussion with Congresswoman Leger Fernández was recorded live in the KSFR studio on January 5, while the conversation with Senator Luján was recorded via Zoom on December 18. Both leaders addressed the anticipated impact of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” expressing concern about its consequences for New Mexican families, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare.
Congresswoman Leger Fernández, who chairs the Democratic Women’s Caucus, spoke about efforts to build a strong national network of women advocating for equality. She highlighted the troubling trend of women leaving the workforce and the broader implications for economic stability. She also expressed her great concern and empathy to the women who were victimized by Jeffrey Epstein and commitment to have all of the documents made public.
When asked about the challenges facing the Democratic Party, both guests emphasized the need for a clearer, more compelling message to voters, one focused on the economy and effects of federal budget cuts on everyday Americans.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Peter Smith
Guests: Teresa Leger Fernández, Congresswoman, Dem, NM 3rd District
Ben Ray Luján, U.S. Senator, New Mexico
Shownotes:
Senator Luján
Congresswoman Fernández
Democratic Women’s Caucus
Radiation Exposure Compensation Act