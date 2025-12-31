12/29/25 - Inside The Economist’s The World Ahead: Tom Standage on Global Trends
For several years, Forum host Jim Falk has interviewed Tom Standage, editor of The Economist’s annual predictive issue, The World Ahead, a wide-ranging collection of articles and guest columns exploring the year to come. Always fast-paced and entertaining, these conversations have become among the most popular programs offered to members of World Affairs Councils nationwide. We are grateful to Tom Standage for granting KSFR permission to rebroadcast this conversation.
Standage was a guest on WorldNow with Jim Falk on December 8, a program hosted by the World Affairs Councils of America. During the discussion, he outlined his “Top 10 Trends” for the year ahead, including reflections on America’s 250th anniversary, mounting challenges for Europe, China’s opportunities, and growing concerns surrounding artificial intelligence.
For a change of pace, when he is not reporting or editing, Standage performs as a drummer in two bands. At the conclusion of the program, listeners will hear a brief clip from Hello All Stations, an original composition by Sebastopol, Standage’s alt-rock band.
Host: Jim Falk
Guest: Tom Standage, Editor, The World Ahead