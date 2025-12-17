© 2025
Hanukkah: History, Music, and a Call for Courage

Published December 17, 2025 at 4:00 PM MST
We had originally planned for this week’s Forum to focus on the Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah (or Chanukah). But in the wake of the tragic December 14 attack on Bondi Beach in Australia, we felt it was essential to begin our conversation with Rabbi Martin Levi about the global rise of antisemitism, the impact of such violence on Jewish communities, and what must be done to confront and counter hate.

After the break, Rabbi Martin joins co-host Reverend Talitha Arnold to explore the origins of the eight-day observance of Hanukkah, along with the history and meaning behind its rituals, including music, gifts, and food. Listeners will especially enjoy their discussion of the songs featured in the program, including two versions of Light One Candle.

