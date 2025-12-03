© 2025
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KSFR today!
internet forum concept with key on computer keyboard
The Forum

12/01/25 Public Service Up Close: Insights from Santa Fe’s Outgoing Leaders

Published December 3, 2025 at 4:00 PM MST

This week on The Forum, we spoke with Mayor Alan Webber and longtime City Councilors Signe (“Sig”) Lindell and Carol Romero-Wirth as they prepare to step down from their roles in the coming weeks. With each having the option to seek another term, we explored their personal paths to public service, the reasons behind their decisions not to run again, and the lessons they’ve learned in office. They also reflected on the challenge of communicating the complexity of city issues to the public. For anyone interested in how municipal government works—and what motivates citizens to serve—this conversation offers valuable insight.

The Forum