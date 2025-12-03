12/01/25 Public Service Up Close: Insights from Santa Fe’s Outgoing Leaders
Published December 3, 2025 at 4:00 PM MST
This week on The Forum, we spoke with Mayor Alan Webber and longtime City Councilors Signe (“Sig”) Lindell and Carol Romero-Wirth as they prepare to step down from their roles in the coming weeks. With each having the option to seek another term, we explored their personal paths to public service, the reasons behind their decisions not to run again, and the lessons they’ve learned in office. They also reflected on the challenge of communicating the complexity of city issues to the public. For anyone interested in how municipal government works—and what motivates citizens to serve—this conversation offers valuable insight.