11/24/25 Preparing for the Future: IAIA’s New Leadership and SFCC’s Workforce Initiatives
Published November 26, 2025 at 4:00 PM MST
This week, The Forum turns its spotlight on Santa Fe’s two institutions of higher learning — Santa Fe Community College and the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA).
In the first half of the show, newly appointed IAIA president Shelly Lowe (Navajo) speaks with host Jim Falk about her long-standing commitment to Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) and her excitement at the opportunity to lead IAIA following Dr. Robert Martin’s retirement this past summer.
After the break, Becky Rowley, Ph.D., president of Santa Fe Community College, joins co-host Peter Smith to discuss the evolution of the Higher Education Center’s mission — especially its focus on preparing students for the workforce needs of the community, including careers that do not require an associate degree.