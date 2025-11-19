11/17/2025 - Democracy Under Pressure: Ambassador Michael McFaul on Putin, Xi, and America’s Retreat from the World Stage
Published November 19, 2025 at 4:00 PM MST
This week, the Forum was broadcast live from the New Mexico Military Museum before an audience of nearly 300 people, most of them members of Global Santa Fe and Friends of KSFR. They gathered to hear Stanford professor and former U.S. ambassador to the Russian Federation Michael McFaul discuss his latest book, Autocrats vs. Democrats: China, Russia, America and the New Global Disorder.
However, prior to starting their discussion on foreign policy, Forum host asked Amb. McFaul to talk about his friendship with Amy Biehl, the Fulbright scholar who was murdered in South Africa in 1993. He recalled how Amy encouraged him to accept an internship with the NDI, National Democratic Institute, an experience that ignited his commitment to promoting democracy. At the time of Amy’s death, the Biehl family owned a gallery in Santa Fe. Amy’s younger sister, Molly, is on the staff of Global Santa Fe.