Mark Lee Gardner on “Brothers of the Gun”: Why We Still Can’t Quit the Wild West

In our conversation, Gardner reflects on why there’s such a resurgence of interest in the West today. He also appears in the new Netflix documentary Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War.

In addition to being a nationally recognized historian and bestselling author, Gardner is an accomplished musician — and the program concludes with one of his original songs, Shoal Creek.

Host: Jim Falk

Guests: Mark Lee Gardner, Author

Show Notes: Brothers of the Gun: Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, and a Reckoning in Tombstone

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War