Mark Lee Gardner on “Brothers of the Gun”: Why We Still Can’t Quit the Wild West
Mark Lee Gardner is a noted authority on the American West, recipient of numerous literary awards for his books including Rough Riders and To Hell on a Fast Horse. In his latest work, Brothers of the Gun: Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, and a Reckoning in Tombstone (published November 11th), Gardner takes a deep dive into the surprising bond between Earp and Holliday. Despite their very different backgrounds and temperaments, their friendship, though often tested, remained remarkably strong.
In our conversation, Gardner reflects on why there’s such a resurgence of interest in the West today. He also appears in the new Netflix documentary Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War.
In addition to being a nationally recognized historian and bestselling author, Gardner is an accomplished musician — and the program concludes with one of his original songs, Shoal Creek.
