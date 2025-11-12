© 2025
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support KSFR today!
internet forum concept with key on computer keyboard
The Forum

Mark Lee Gardner on “Brothers of the Gun”: Why We Still Can’t Quit the Wild West

Published November 12, 2025 at 2:00 PM MST

 Mark Lee Gardner is a noted authority on the American West, recipient of numerous literary awards for his books including Rough Riders and To Hell on a Fast Horse. In his latest work, Brothers of the Gun: Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, and a Reckoning in Tombstone (published November 11th), Gardner takes a deep dive into the surprising bond between Earp and Holliday. Despite their very different backgrounds and temperaments, their friendship, though often tested, remained remarkably strong.

In our conversation, Gardner reflects on why there’s such a resurgence of interest in the West today. He also appears in the new Netflix documentary Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War.

In addition to being a nationally recognized historian and bestselling author, Gardner is an accomplished musician — and the program concludes with one of his original songs, Shoal Creek.

Host: Jim Falk

Guests: Mark Lee Gardner, Author

Show Notes: Brothers of the Gun: Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, and a Reckoning in Tombstone

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War       

The Forum