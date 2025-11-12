A New Vision for City Hall: Mayor-Elect Michael Garcia Speaks

During the program, the mayor-elect outlines the steps he and his transition are taking to address the issues that led to his victory over the seven other contestants. First order of business will be to fill out his team, especially the three key positions of city manager, city clerk and city attorney. While incumbents are encouraged to apply, there will be, he says, a transparent and open search for these roles as well as others. Garcia stressed that he is “data oriented” and will be looking carefully at results. He reminded us that he voted against Urban Alchemy’s contract to take over Pete’s Place and will be reviewing the results since their assumption of the center last summer. Garcia highlighted his desire and commitment to change the culture and the public’s perception of City Hall. He also explains why he believes the City Charter should be amended to give more authority to the City Council, whereby the mayor would act principally as a chief executive officer while retaining the right to veto decisions. To improve services and efficiency, he will be accelerating the pace to update technology.

For an early look at what to expect from the Garcia administration in the New Year, this is a show you must listen to and share with others.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-hosts: Peter Smith & Talitha Arnold

Guests: Michael Garcia, Mayor-Elect, City of Santa Fe

