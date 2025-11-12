A New Vision for City Hall: Mayor-Elect Michael Garcia Speaks
Santa Fe’s incoming mayor shares his priorities, plans and approach to transforming City Hall
Lifelong Santa Fean Mike Garcia, soon to be the city’s 44th mayor, talks about his journey from City Council to the mayor’s office. With advanced degrees from the University of New Mexico and more than two decades of public service with AmeriCorps Vista, Garcia shares why he chose a career dedicated to serving others. No stranger to City Hall, representing District 2, Garcia reflects the steps he will take to meet the expectations that enabled his victory.
During the program, the mayor-elect outlines the steps he and his transition are taking to address the issues that led to his victory over the seven other contestants. First order of business will be to fill out his team, especially the three key positions of city manager, city clerk and city attorney. While incumbents are encouraged to apply, there will be, he says, a transparent and open search for these roles as well as others. Garcia stressed that he is “data oriented” and will be looking carefully at results. He reminded us that he voted against Urban Alchemy’s contract to take over Pete’s Place and will be reviewing the results since their assumption of the center last summer. Garcia highlighted his desire and commitment to change the culture and the public’s perception of City Hall. He also explains why he believes the City Charter should be amended to give more authority to the City Council, whereby the mayor would act principally as a chief executive officer while retaining the right to veto decisions. To improve services and efficiency, he will be accelerating the pace to update technology.
For an early look at what to expect from the Garcia administration in the New Year, this is a show you must listen to and share with others.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-hosts: Peter Smith & Talitha Arnold
Guests: Michael Garcia, Mayor-Elect, City of Santa Fe