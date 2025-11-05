Santa Fe’s Future: Living Wage and School Bond on the Ballot

From fair wages to stronger schools, local decisions this month will

define Santa Fe’s future.

In his final months in office, Mayor Alan Webber described the proposed increase in Santa Fe’s living wage—from $15 to $17.50 an hour as essential to addressing the challenges that threaten the city’s quality of life. To preserve Santa Fe’s unique character, he said, “people who work in Santa Fe should be able to live in Santa Fe.” A recent survey and community meetings (see show notes) indicate broad support for the increase, with some advocates calling for an even higher rate. Webber outlined how the $17.50 figure was determined and explained that future adjustments would account for both the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and local housing costs for a two-bedroom rental. The City Council is expected to vote on the proposal in November, with implementation likely in late 2026 or early 2027 to give employers time to prepare.

Following that discussion, Sarah Boses of the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education urged voters to support the district’s $150 million General Obligation Bond on the November 4th ballot. The bond would fund a new central administrative building, long-needed campus repairs, and the construction of teacher housing—about a dozen affordable apartments for educators moving to Santa Fe. Boses also emphasized the importance of renewing the property tax–based mill levy, which pays for custodial and security staff. Without it, she warned, funds would have to be diverted from teachers and classroom resources.

Both conversations underscored the central question facing Santa Fe’s next chapter: how to balance affordability, opportunity, and the community’s distinctive character.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: Alan Webber, Mayor, City of Santa Fe

Sarah Boyes, Member, Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education

Show Notes:

