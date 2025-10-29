© 2025
A Public Service of Santa Fe Community College
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
internet forum concept with key on computer keyboard
The Forum

Designing a Bike-Friendly Santa Fe: Health, Safety and Community

Published October 29, 2025 at 4:00 PM MDT

This week on The Forum making Santa Fe a safer community for people riding bicycles was discussed with three of our community’s advocates to encourage more people to ride bikes on safer streets and bike paths. The topics ranged from making our streets safer for bicyclists to the larger issues of health, environmental improvement, stronger local communities and neighborhoods, and strengthening the local economy in Santa Fe as the city’s general plan and code go through a much-needed update.

The Forum