Designing a Bike-Friendly Santa Fe: Health, Safety and Community
Published October 29, 2025 at 4:00 PM MDT
This week on The Forum making Santa Fe a safer community for people riding bicycles was discussed with three of our community’s advocates to encourage more people to ride bikes on safer streets and bike paths. The topics ranged from making our streets safer for bicyclists to the larger issues of health, environmental improvement, stronger local communities and neighborhoods, and strengthening the local economy in Santa Fe as the city’s general plan and code go through a much-needed update.