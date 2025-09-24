9/24/2025 Gerrymandering Beyond the Census

In this program, two nationally recognized experts—Dr. John Lawrence and Dr. Cal Jillson—join New Mexico Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth to examine recent redistricting battles in Texas, California, and New Mexico. They discuss Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s extraordinary decision to call a special legislative session to gerrymander the state’s congressional districts, a move aimed at shoring up Republican control of the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2026 midterm elections. In response, California Governor Gavin Newsom has scheduled a special election for November 4, asking voters to approve a constitutional amendment that would empower a nonpartisan commission to redraw the state’s districts, potentially adding five Democratic seats.

Lawrence and Jillson stress that even with new maps, election outcomes remain uncertain, underscoring the complexity of redistricting. The conversation also looks at the long history of gerrymandering, revealing how both major parties have sought to use it to their advantage, sometimes even outside of the traditional decennial census. Senator Wirth provides a New Mexico perspective, reflecting on the state’s 2021 redistricting battles and the unsuccessful lawsuit filed by Republicans challenging the new congressional map.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guests: Cal Jillson, Ph.D. Professor of Political Science, Southern Methodist University

John Lawrence, Ph.D., University of California’s Washington Center

Peter Wirth, New Mexico Senate Majority Leader

