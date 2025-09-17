Urban Alchemy in Santa Fe: Six Weeks at Agape House

Founded in San Francisco in 2018, Urban Alchemy has expanded rapidly to several states, including New Mexico. Mike Anderer, who has been with the organization for more than six years, now oversees operations at the shelter—recently renamed Agape House. He explained how Urban Alchemy’s model differs, noting that most staff, called Ambassadors or Practitioners, are formerly incarcerated and bring lived experience that helps them connect with those they serve. Anderer also described the “Oasis,” a new outdoor space, which was formerly the parking lot, where anyone is welcome to gather.

Joining later in the program, Sam Dodge spoke about lessons from San Francisco and the importance of a team approach to addressing homelessness. Both guests pointed to mental illness and drug addiction as pressing challenges. They also responded to questions about a recent overdose death in the shelter’s parking lot. Listeners said they appreciated hearing directly from Urban Alchemy’s leaders about their philosophy and approach.

Host: Jim Falk

Guests: Mike Anderer, Chief Administrative Officer, Urban Alchemy

Sam Dodgem, Director of Street Response Coordination, San Francisco Department of Emergency Management

Show Notes

Urban Alchemy