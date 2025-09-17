A Conversation with John Lawrence, author The Case of the Revolutionary’s Daughter

In this episode of The Forum Plus, KSFR’s occasional spotlight on fascinating people, great books, timely issues, and noteworthy events, we welcome historian and author John Lawrence. His latest pastiche, Sherlock Holmes: The Case of the Revolutionary’s Daughter, reimagines the mysterious 1898 death of Eleanor (“Tussy”) Marx, the youngest daughter of Karl Marx. With Holmes and Dr. Watson summoned to the case, Lawrence weaves history and fiction into a suspenseful tale that brings new life to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective.

During the conversation, John reflects on why Sherlock Holmes continues to captivate readers more than 150 years after his debut, and how a failed medical practice helped launch one of literature’s most enduring figures.

Beyond fiction, Lawrence brings a wealth of political experience, having spent 38 years on Capitol Hill, including eight as chief of staff to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He is also the author of The Arc of Power, an insider’s account of Congress. When away from Washington, John and his wife enjoy their home in Santa Fe.

Show Notes

Host: Jim Falk Guest: John Lawrence, author, The Case of the Revolutionary’s Daughter