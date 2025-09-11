Education at a Crossroads: Insights from Jim Keyes
This week on The Forum, former 7-Eleven and Blockbuster CEO Jim Keyes joins co-host Peter Smith and host Jim Falk to explore how education can unlock opportunity for every American. Keyes shares insights from his new book Education is Freedom and his MEGA initiative—Make Education Great Again—which aims to harness technology to strengthen learning and reverse declines in U.S. student performance.
Jim Keyes, who led both 7-Eleven and Blockbuster as CEO, believes he is living proof that education is the foundation of freedom. Through the Education is Freedom Foundation, which he founded while at 7-Eleven, thousands of students have received grants to pursue higher education. In his first book, Education is Freedom, Keyes reflects on how learning opened doors in his own life and how it can do the same for the next generation.
In conversation with co-host Peter Smith, who himself has founded and led two colleges, Keyes introduces his bold MEGA idea—Make Education Great Again—an initiative to leverage technology to enhance the learning experience nationwide. Together, they discuss both the promise and challenges facing education today, from the value of lifelong learning beyond traditional degrees to the urgent need for reform. With New Mexico holding the lowest college graduation rate in the country at just 38%, this timely discussion underscores why educational innovation and access are critical for America’s future.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Peter Smith
Guest: James (“Jim”) W. Keyes, author, Education is Freedom: The Future Is in Your Hands
Show Notes
Education is Freedom Foundation