Education at a Crossroads: Insights from Jim Keyes

Jim Keyes, who led both 7-Eleven and Blockbuster as CEO, believes he is living proof that education is the foundation of freedom. Through the Education is Freedom Foundation, which he founded while at 7-Eleven, thousands of students have received grants to pursue higher education. In his first book, Education is Freedom, Keyes reflects on how learning opened doors in his own life and how it can do the same for the next generation.

In conversation with co-host Peter Smith, who himself has founded and led two colleges, Keyes introduces his bold MEGA idea—Make Education Great Again—an initiative to leverage technology to enhance the learning experience nationwide. Together, they discuss both the promise and challenges facing education today, from the value of lifelong learning beyond traditional degrees to the urgent need for reform. With New Mexico holding the lowest college graduation rate in the country at just 38%, this timely discussion underscores why educational innovation and access are critical for America’s future.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Peter Smith

Guest: James (“Jim”) W. Keyes, author, Education is Freedom: The Future Is in Your Hands

Education is Freedom Foundation

Jim Keyes