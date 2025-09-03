Voices of Work, Songs of Struggle

The combination of celebrated Mississippi-born blues singer Zac Harmon with co-host Talitha Arnold makes for a fascinating discussion about the impact of music on labor movements in the United States and around the world. Few mediums have given workers such a sense of belonging and the courage to fight for fairer and more equitable conditions as song.

Harmon reflects on his childhood under Jim Crow, recalling the haunting chants of chain gangs at work. Arnold traces pivotal moments in labor history, including the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, the 1913 Lawrence textiles strikes, and the Bracero program that brought Mexican workers to the U.S. during wartime, only to see many deported when the war ended. Together, they show how music has carried the struggles, hopes, and resilience of workers across generations.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Talitha Arnold

Guest: Zac Harmon

Show Notes

Sink ‘em Low

John Long Gone

Pay Me My Money Down

Blow the Man Down

The Triangle Shirt Ballad

Bread and Roses

Man in Not Meant to be Alone