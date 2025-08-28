Santa Fe’s Push for Stronger Schools
A conversation with Dr. Christine Griffin, Superintendent & Money Matters: Why Financial Literacy Belongs in Every School
Beginning her first year as superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools, Dr. Christine Griffin brings energy, enthusiasm, and a clear vision for raising standards across the district’s 30 schools serving 11,000 students. She shares the steps underway to continue improving student performance while also calling attention to the need for more affordable housing to recruit and retain staff. Dr. Griffin described ways that parents and the public at large can become more engaged with the District as volunteers.
Financial literacy is now a graduation requirement in Santa Fe, a step not yet adopted statewide. Fred Nathan, Executive Director of Think New Mexico, describes the push to expand this requirement across New Mexico. Phil Murray, who teaches financial literacy at Capital High, explains how students are energized by learning about debt, interest, credit, and investing—skills that can guide their careers and protect them from costly mistakes.
Host: Jim Falk
Co-host: Talitha Arnold
Guests: Dr. Christine Griffin, Superintendent, Santa Fe Public Schools
Fred Nathan, Founder and Executive Director, Think New Mexico
Phil Murray, Teacher of Financial Literacy, Capital High, Santa Fe
Show Notes: