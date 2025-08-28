Santa Fe’s Push for Stronger Schools

Beginning her first year as superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools, Dr. Christine Griffin brings energy, enthusiasm, and a clear vision for raising standards across the district’s 30 schools serving 11,000 students. She shares the steps underway to continue improving student performance while also calling attention to the need for more affordable housing to recruit and retain staff. Dr. Griffin described ways that parents and the public at large can become more engaged with the District as volunteers.

Financial literacy is now a graduation requirement in Santa Fe, a step not yet adopted statewide. Fred Nathan, Executive Director of Think New Mexico, describes the push to expand this requirement across New Mexico. Phil Murray, who teaches financial literacy at Capital High, explains how students are energized by learning about debt, interest, credit, and investing—skills that can guide their careers and protect them from costly mistakes.

Host: Jim Falk

Co-host: Talitha Arnold

Guests: Dr. Christine Griffin, Superintendent, Santa Fe Public Schools

Fred Nathan, Founder and Executive Director, Think New Mexico

Phil Murray, Teacher of Financial Literacy, Capital High, Santa Fe

Show Notes:

Volunteer at SFPS

SFPS Website