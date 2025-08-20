Evans Carlson: Hero, Rebel and the Birth of U.S. Special Forces
In The Forum Plus, UMass historian Stephen R. Platt shares the untold story of Evans Carlson — a WWII Marine commander, secret confidant of FDR, and pioneer of U.S. special forces. Drawing on exclusive access to Carlson’s family letters, journals, and military archives, Platt reveals a hero celebrated for introducing “gung-ho” to America but later vilified during the McCarthy era for his admiration of China. This conversation explores Carlson’s daring intelligence work, his quiet influence on Roosevelt, and his vision for a better U.S.–China relationship that might have changed history.
Show Notes
Host: Jim Falk
Guest: Stephen R. Platt, Author and Professor of History, University of Massachusetts at Amherst
The Raider: The Untold Story of a Renegade Marine and the Birth of U.S. Special Forces in World War II